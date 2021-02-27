Julianne Hough's throwback snap shows her upbeat self is intact

The American dancer and actress Julianne Hough continues to inspire her fans with her positive vibes. Her throwback snap demonstrates that she has an upbeat nature with an ever-present beaming smile since childhood.

The 32-year-old star posted a screenshot from her family group chat to the Instagram story. In the picture, young Julianne is seen sitting along with one of her older sisters during a family holiday in 2005.



In the throwback pic, both the young blonde girls are all smiles while looking into the camera. The clean sun-reflecting beach water is clearly visible in the background as they sat on the rock.

The screenshot also shows some of her happy conversation with her relatives as Julianne Hough commented on one of her fond memories. The actress’ pic was highlighted with the caption laced with emojis: "Speaking of babies…."

After posting her photo in the family chat group, her relative expressed her adoration by saying: "Precious beauties." The dancing pro replied: "Awe wow!!! Babies!!"

Remembering the beachside occasion, Julianne reminds her relative, saying: "You can tell I just got my braces off hahaha."

With reference to her braces, she got a reply from her relative who said, "Showing off with an ear to ear smile!"