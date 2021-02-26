Prince Philip's hilarious Zoom antic leaves Prince Harry in stitches

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many have turned to Zoom as their go-to app for communication and apparently, Prince Harry spilled the beans on how his grandfather Prince Philip hilariously uses the video calling app.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Duke of Sussex shared that he kept in touch with both his grandparents in the past 11 months via video call.

During this time, Prince Harry took note of the hilarious way Prince Philip would end his meetings.

Rather than the usual way of pressing the end meeting button, the Duke of Edinburgh would completely shut down the device, Harry recalled in fits of laughter.

"Does the Queen know how to use Zoom?" the host asked.

"Yes, both my grandparents do. They have zoomed a few times, they have seen Archie running around," Harry said.

"But my grandfather, instead of pressing leave meeting he just goes [Prince Harry mimics closing a laptop]. I am like 'bye' as I'm pressing - and he just goes [closes the laptop]."