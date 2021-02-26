Nick Jonas says all his love songs are dedicated to wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas says his muse for solo album 'Spaceman' is his wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas opened up about creating music with his lovely wife Priyanka Chopra as his muse.



While shedding light on his new single Spaceman, the singer said all his songs are 'pretty much just love letters' to his significant other.

Nick talked to Apple Music's Zane Lowe to share the idea behind his solo album.

"But it felt like the right thing to start with 'Spaceman' because it is such a stark visual and creative idea to then start the conversation of songs like This Is Heaven, which I'm really excited about. It touches on some of the things I did with Jealous and tracks like that, but in a new way, and just trying to continue to get better and evolve every day, push myself," he said.

The songwriter also told Lowe that most of his music is an ode to his wife Chopra.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," he said. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."