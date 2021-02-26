close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Kristen Stewart is the spitting image of Princess Diana in new photos from movie set

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021

New photos of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana stuns the internet 

Kristen Stewart has stunned everyone with her uncanny resemblance with Princess Diana in new photos that have emeged from the set of movie Spencer.

The photos are being raved about online with Kristen looking like the spitting image of the Princess of Wales.

Released on February 25, Kristen can be seen flaunting a red and green plaid blazer and sunglasses for a street scene on a busy road in a photo.

The image is reminiscient of an outfit 29-year-old Diana notably wore in January 1989.

In another picture, the Twilight starlet can be seen clad in a velvet skirt and black tights.

Meanwhile the film Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, also stars Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. It features Diana's strained relationship with her ex-husband Prince Charles.

Latest News

More From Entertainment