Kristen Stewart is the spitting image of Princess Diana in new photos from movie set

New photos of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana stuns the internet

Kristen Stewart has stunned everyone with her uncanny resemblance with Princess Diana in new photos that have emeged from the set of movie Spencer.



The photos are being raved about online with Kristen looking like the spitting image of the Princess of Wales.

Released on February 25, Kristen can be seen flaunting a red and green plaid blazer and sunglasses for a street scene on a busy road in a photo.

The image is reminiscient of an outfit 29-year-old Diana notably wore in January 1989.



In another picture, the Twilight starlet can be seen clad in a velvet skirt and black tights.

Meanwhile the film Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, also stars Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. It features Diana's strained relationship with her ex-husband Prince Charles.