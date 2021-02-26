Petrol prices likely to go up by Rs20.7 from March

OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division. File

Prices of petroleum products may go up by Rs20.7 from March, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, sources told Geo News on Friday.



The authority has recommended an increase in the price of petrol by Rs20.7 and an increase in the price of diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

The current levy on petrol is Rs17.97 per litre while the current levy on diesel is Rs 18.36 per litre.

According to sources, the final decision on the increase of petroleum products will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with the prime minister.