Fri Feb 26, 2021
February 26, 2021

Scott Disick says he'll eventually marry Kourtney Kardashian: Clip hits the internet

Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Scott Disick does not seem to give up hope on a future with Kourtney Kardashian as the reality  star, in a famous show, said that he will eventually marry her  and live a good life.

Kim Kardashian, in a sneak peek clip from a new episode of 'KUWTK',  bluntly asks Scott and Kourtney, "So when are you guys going to get back together?".

Scott takes no time to respond and says: "Wherever Kourt  stands, I stand with her... forever. I love you. And I'm ready to marry you, right here, right now."

In the video that broke the internet,  the father-of -three goes on to say: "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married, and live a good life." 

The sweet conversation, at a family event, prompts Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to encourage Scott to propose, before Kourtney gives him an ultimatum. 

Scott Disick  and Kourtney Kardashian have dated on and off for years now, and share three children together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. 

At present, Scott is dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney has sparked a new romance with longtime friend Travis Barker.

