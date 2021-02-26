close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Queen shares her major experience in a video call with heath officials

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has urged people to get Covid-19 vaccine when they are offered one, saying hers "didn't hurt at all".

The monarch,  who received first dose of the vaccine with her husband Prince Philip in January, encouraged the countrymen  about vaccination and said: 'Think about other people rather than themselves'.

The 99-year old , during a video call with the officials delivering the Covid vaccine across the UK, shared her experience of having the jab, saying: "Well, as far as I can make out it was quite harmless."

The Queen added: "It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who've been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine."

"It didn't hurt at all," the Queen said, adding that she has since felt "protected".

The Prince William and Harry's grandmother  said  it could be a 'difficult' experience for some people to  take the jab. But, She urged everyone to "think about other people rather than themselves".

Dr Emily Lawson, supervising the vaccine deployment programme for the NHS in England, said the Queen's comments about her vaccine experience were an "incredibly important vote of confidence in the programme".

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have also received their first doses of the vaccine, with Camilla saying she "leapt for joy" after getting her jab.

