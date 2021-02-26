close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward lined up to take Duke of Edinburgh title

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Prince Philip, who retired from public life in 2017 after decades of extraordinary service to the Crown, has been admitted in London hospital for medical attention.

The 99-year-old prince was given the Duke of Edinburgh title ahead of his marriage to the Queen in 1947 and their youngest son Prince Edward is reportedly being lined up to take over the title.

The Queen's husband has served a lot as a working royal, but one of his biggest achievements was to establish the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

A media outlet quoted a constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne as saying: "In respect of the dukedom of Edinburgh, it was felt, to ensure its survival, that it should pass to another of his sons, this being Prince Edward."

His brothers Prince Charles, 72, and Prince Andrew, 61, received dukedoms from the Queen on their wedding days.

Prince Edward, who currently holds an earldom - a lower-ranking peerage, has also taken on his father's legacy when it comes to continuing his work with the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

