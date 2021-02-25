Cardi B touches on her nervousness when ‘interacting’ with other celebrities

Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B sheds light on her ‘nervousness’ towards interacting with other celebrities in Hollywood.

It all began when Mariah Carey asked the rapper about her shyness around other A-listers during the March issue for Interview magazine.

There she asked, "In terms of connecting with other artists, are there people you've met and had great relationships with? Like, they're cool and you became friends. And then are there situations where you're like, 'Well, I guess I could have been friends with this person if they hadn't acted such and such a way?' I've noticed that in my life."

Cardi was quick to respond and added, "A lot of celebrities invite me to places, but I'm really shy. We're doing this over the phone, but if it was in person, I wouldn't be able to look you in the eyes. That's how nervous I get around celebrities. And sometimes my head starts talking, like, 'Oh my gosh, I look stupid, I feel stupid, I'm dumb’."