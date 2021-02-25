Ben Affleck credits past life struggles for making him a better performer

Ben Affleck thinks his divorce with Jennifer Garner and his journey to sobreity all made him polish his skills

Ben Affleck has an impressive reportoire to his credit, which he thinks came about after he went through certain trials and tribulations in life.



“For me the movie [The Way Back] was much more about the fact that -- whether it’s having lived enough years having seen enough ups and downs having had children and divorce having experienced a lot of different things," the Batman star said.



He continued, “I’m at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me. I’m not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know?"

Affleck then explained how his own struggles helped him get into the character easily.

"Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed. I didn’t have to do research for the alcoholism aspect of the movie -- that was covered."