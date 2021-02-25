close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Kim Kardashian goes for girls night out without wedding ring amid Kanye West split

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is taking her new single life in a positive way as she was spotted out and about for the first time after her divorce from rapper Kanye West was made official.

The Skims founder was seen heading for a girls night out in Beverly Hills without her wedding ring.

She was spotted hanging out with her sister Kourtney her best friend La La Anthony and former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

Kim could be seen turning heads in a figure-hugging green dress.

Take a look:


