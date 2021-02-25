Prince Harry, Meghan continue to help Commonwealth nations even after exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even after calling it quits with the royal family, are keeping their charity work for Commonwealth nations going.



As part of their latest project, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are playing their part in helping the Commonwealth countries globally as they recently teamed up with World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés.

He shared on Wednesday that the organization was joining forces with Harry and Meghan’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation to form Community Relief Centers all over the world in places most susceptible to climate disasters.

It was further revealed that the first centers in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica have also completed construction.

“With The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit Archewell Foundation, WCK is developing Community Relief Centers in areas of the world prone to natural disasters. The first Center in Dominica is complete & will also serve as a school kitchen!” read the caption on World Central Kitchen’s Instagram post.

