Dr. Jill Biden is helping Kelly Clarkson heal after her divorce

US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has some powerful advice for singer Kelly Clarkson about the latter's divorce.

During the American Idol winner's interview with Dr. Jill, she was given some profound advice on how to move forward after her seven-year marriage with Brandon Blackstock came to an end.

A brief clip of the interview in advance showed Dr. Biden telling Clarkson how everything happens for a reason.

"I want to tell you, Kelly, I mean, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother. You know, my mother always said to me, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow,' and if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better,” she said.

“I look back on it now, and I think, you know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would’ve met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best. And I think, Kelly, over time—I don’t know how long it’s been for you—but I think over time, you heal, and you’re going to be surprised,” she went on to say.

“I can’t wait until that day comes for you, and you’re going to call me up, and you’re going to say, 'Hey Jill, you were right!'" she added.