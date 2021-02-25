Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible 7 to be streamed 45 days after theatrical release

Paramount Pictures has announced to stream the latest sequel of Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible along with another flick 'A Quiet Place Part II' just 45 days after their theatrical release dates.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to release in theatres on November 17 and “A Quiet Place Part II” will make a debut on September 17.

Though Paramount attaches high importance to theatrical, it understands the great future of the streaming. That is why they have shortened the exclusive time of the movies on the big screen.

The vital announcement was made by Paramount studio chief Jim Gianopulos during ViacomCBS’ investor day on Wednesday. According to him, a 30-day theatrical window has been set for most titles and 45 days for tentpoles like “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The streaming service, Paramount Plus, will be launched on March 4 to enter into an arena where it will have to compete with several other streaming giants including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

The Paramount Plus is a rebrand and expansion of CBS All Access.

The Mission Impossible franchises accumulated over $3.57 billion through the earlier six movies. The 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout took the lead by grossing over $791M WW - the most for the series to date.