close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 24, 2021

Eminem shares good news with fans in latest video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 24, 2021

Eminem on Wednesday took to social media to inform his millions of fans that  his famous song "Lose Yourself"   has hit "1 billion on  Spotify", referring to music streaming service.  

The Detroit rapper's announcement was accompanied by a video clip and the  popular song which he recently performed during the Oscars.

"You can do anything you set your mind to, man... #LoseYourself is over 1 billion on @spotify," Eminem  caption read on Instagram.


"Lose Yourself" is a song from the soundtrack to the 2002 motion picture "8 Mile".

 The song was written by Eminem and produced by him along with longtime collaborator Jeff Bass, one half of the production duo Bass Brothers, and Luis Resto. It was released on October 28, 2002 as the lead single from the soundtrack.

Latest News

More From Entertainment