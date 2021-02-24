Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for ‘self-serving’ ploy against Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently been slammed by experts for reportedly hashing out a ‘self-serving plot designed to ‘compete with the Queen.

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Hugo Vickers in his letter to The Times.

There Mr Vickers wrote, "The Queen has many demands on her time and can call on her family for support. The most successful members of the Royal Family are those who quietly support her rather than attempt to compete with her. It is a considerable shame that the Sussexes were not prepared to work within this system.”

"They had the whole of the Commonwealth to work for and both appeared committed to this. Instead, they headed into a political and commercial arena, which is contrary to everything the Royal Family stands for.”

"The Sussexes are self-serving: the working Royal Family the opposite. In the past year the Royal Family has indeed boosted our morale in many ways, rather different from lying barefoot in the park in California."