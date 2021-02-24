Sania Mirza jumps on ‘Pawri’ bandwagon with sister Anam Mirza on her birthday

Indian star Sania Mirza and her younger sister Anam Mirza jumped on ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ bandwagon during the birthday party of the latter.



Sania’s sister took to Instagram and posted a video featuring Sania Mirza and other friends wherein she recreates ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend.

Anam Mirza posted the video clip with caption, “Thanks for the best birthday pawriiiiiii guysssss!!!!!!! #pawri #Bestfriends.”

Sania Mirza commented, “Paawwrriiii”.

Meanwhile, Sania extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Anam Mirza, who turned a year older today.



Sania shared stunning photos with the sibling and called her ‘first baby forever’.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my rock .. to the person who knows more bout me than I know bout myself.. my saviour, to the person I can't go a day without , my first baby forever.. my ansu MY PERSON .. I love you” followed by heart emoticon.

Anam thanked Sania in the comment section, saying “I love you! Thank you for being the best sister in the world and thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world time and again.”





