Ted Cruz mocked by Stephen Colbert for abandoning Texans amidst crisis

Ted Cruz is now getting ridiculed by comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert

Ted Cruz's Mexico vacation in the midst of destructive winter storms in Texas has landed him in hot water.

The Texas Senator is now getting ridiculed by comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert who took a dig at the disgraced politician and dragged him for vacationing in Cancun, Mexico while his people back home suffered.

In the most recent episode of Colbert’s The Late Show a clip of NASA’s Perseverance rover touching down on Mars was aired where Cruz gets out, saying: “I’m Ted Cruz, and I’m going to Mars!”

The NASA worker can then be heard asking the senator: “Shouldn’t you be helping your state get its power back on?”

“Leaving when so many Texans were hurting, I took the first flight I could get,” he responded.

Asked what he would miss the most about Earth, Cruz replied: “Failing Texans. Massively.”