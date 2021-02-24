Selena Gomez looks glam in fur coat on the wet set of 'Only Murders In The Building'

Selena Gomez mesmerised people with her stunning looks as she appeared on the wet set of her new TV series 'Only Murders In The Building' in New York City on Tuesday.

The superstar was looking gorgeous in chic outfit while making her way to the shooting location during a rain in the city.

The 28-year-old singer/actress sported a black turtleneck sweater, a matching pair of pants and white boots. She also rocked a long orange fur coat. The charming star was also carrying an umbrella to stay dry during the rain.



During the shoot, Selena Gomez's stunning brunette hair was tied back in a ponytail. The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete the look.