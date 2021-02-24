Cardi B changes looks to boost her confidence

Cardi B appeared to be super confident as she broke silence on her cosmetic surgeries which gave a new look to her personality.



The WAP singer opened up on her plastic surgery experiences, saying it made her feel good.



The 28-year-old singer altered her appearance with surgeries in a bid to 'conquer insecurities'.



During an interview, the singer shared her painful experience of being trolled. The music sensation admitted that she endured years of bullying because of the way she looked.

Cardi B did not shy to lift the lid on the criticism that she faced while growing up. She changed her looks by going under the knife and discussed it in her own words even though some of her fans may have different opinions about her surgeries.