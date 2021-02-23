close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Prince Philip to continue treatment for infection in hospital

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021

Prince Philip has been suffering from an infection and will continue to be treated in the hospital. 

The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the Palace said in a statement.

According to an earlier statement, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest." 

Latest News

More From Entertainment