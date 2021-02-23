Prince Philip to continue treatment for infection in hospital

Prince Philip has been suffering from an infection and will continue to be treated in the hospital.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the Palace said in a statement.

According to an earlier statement, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.



"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."