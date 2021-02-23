Hailey Bieber turns heads as she steps outside in New York City

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Model Hailey Bieber certainly knows how to turn heads and it was no different when she was seen stepping out on a snowy day in New York City exuding fashion goals.
The model opted for a casual yet chic look as she donned a cream sweater and coat with a pair of wide leg jeans which were tucked into a pair of slouchy cream boots.
The look was glammed up with a black clutch along with some hoop earrings.
She also fittingly decided to add a pop of colour with her face mask.
Take a look: