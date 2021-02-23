Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir flaunts his skiing skills: WATCH

Emir, five-year-old son of leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, flaunted his skiing skills and a video of him has taken the internet by storm.



Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerised the fans with a video of their five years old son Emir taking part in skiing.

She turned to Instagram and shared the video of son with caption ‘Emir’ followed by heart emoticon and a skier emoji.

In the video, the little boy perfectly flaunted his skiing skills and fans can’t stop gushing over him.



The endearing post also caught the attention of Cengiz Coskun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Cengiz Coskun gushed over Emir and dropped a lovely comment in Turkish language.

The video has taken the internet by storm shortly after it was posted.