Tue Feb 23, 2021
February 23, 2021

Queen, Kate, William plan TV special on the same day as Harry, Meghan’s interview

Tue, Feb 23, 2021

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton might be planning to overshadow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the annual Commonwealth Day service this year, there will instead be a televised special with all senior members of the British royal family delivering a pre-recorded message.

The televised special airing on BBC will be featuring the monarch, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is coincidentally going to be aired on the same day when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah is set to be aired.

The royals and the Sussexes will both make their respective TV appearances on March 7.

CBS revealed that Meghan and Harry’s talk with Oprah will be "covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” added the CBS statement. 

