Eminem's sweet child Alaina celebrates her 28th birthday in style

Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Marie on Monday celebrated her 28th birthday, looking gorgeous in a sparkly outfit on her big day.

Alaina took to her Instagram page and shared series of mesmerising photos from her birthday bash.

She was looking stunning in a pinstripe sparkly dress. The singer's daughter captioned the post: "Eating cake for breakfast because anything goes on your birthday."

On Sunday, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers also stunned her Instagram followers with her latest snap, showing off her beauty in chic outfit.

Alaina - who resides in Michigan - is actually Eminem's niece, whom the music icon adopted as a child because her mother - ex-wife Kim Scott's twin sister Dawn - passed away in 2015 after losing her battle against drug addiction.

