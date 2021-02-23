close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Mehwish Hayat says 'there’s method to my madness'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021

Pakistan's much-adored showbiz star Mehwish Hayat has shared her new photos on social media with a cryptic caption, saying there's method to  my  'madness'.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to social media on Sunday and shared new snaps from a shooting range club.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen learning a lesson of using a gun from an instructor. The actress  seemingly found a unique way to keep herself busy.

Mehwish, who took her frustration out by firing the bullets, captioned the post: "There’s method to my madness..." The 'Load Wedding' actress also added an emoji of bomb in the end.'

Previously, the 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' actress shared a photo on her Instagram story with a strange caption, which left her fans speculating about her.

Mehwish Hayat's latest post, according to her fans,  indicates that she's in stress and trying to cope with it in a unique way.

Latest News

More From Entertainment