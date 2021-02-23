Mehwish Hayat says 'there’s method to my madness'

Pakistan's much-adored showbiz star Mehwish Hayat has shared her new photos on social media with a cryptic caption, saying there's method to my 'madness'.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to social media on Sunday and shared new snaps from a shooting range club.



In one of the pictures, she can be seen learning a lesson of using a gun from an instructor. The actress seemingly found a unique way to keep herself busy.

Mehwish, who took her frustration out by firing the bullets, captioned the post: "There’s method to my madness..." The 'Load Wedding' actress also added an emoji of bomb in the end.'



Previously, the 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' actress shared a photo on her Instagram story with a strange caption, which left her fans speculating about her.

Mehwish Hayat's latest post, according to her fans, indicates that she's in stress and trying to cope with it in a unique way.