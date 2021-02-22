Jennifer Lopez shares sentimental post on kids Emme, Maximillian's 13th birthday

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is a very emotional mother today as her two kids Emme and Maximillian Maribel Muniz are now teenagers.

Taking to Instagram, the On the Floor singer shared a video of her two kids being welcomed with breakfast in bed along with a sweet card from their mother.

Jennifer also got candid as she shared a lengthy caption to mark her children's 13th birthday.

In the touching post, she recalled the sentimental moment when her children were born, calling them her "two perfect lil' coconuts".

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!! OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love," she wrote.

"It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever.."

