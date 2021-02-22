Nick Jonas sends birthday greetings to Sophie Turner in amusing post

Nick Jonas shared a selfie from his wedding in 2018 in which Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are garbed in fancy Indian clothes

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to send birthday greetings to sister-in-law Sophie Turner on her 25th birthday.



The Game of Thrones star rang in her birthday on February 21.

On this occasion, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished the star through their Instagram accounts in special ways.

While Priyanka merely shared a picture on her IG story with a “Happy Birthday @sophiet”, it was Nick Jonas who went out of his way to make the birthday girl laugh on her special day.

The Jealous singer shared a selfie from his wedding in 2018 in which Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are garbed in fancy Indian clothes, while Nick Jonas is wearing a white sherwani with Priyanka’s head leaning on his shoulder.



