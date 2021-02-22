Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui meet Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Turkish actor Celal Al on Sunday welcomed Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed, Reema and Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey.

Sharing a picture with Pakistani celebrities, Celal shared a picture of the actors enjoying their meals together.

Earlier, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui left their fans excited when they informed them of their visit to Turkey.

Reema also shared a picture with the production team of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" on her Instagram account.



