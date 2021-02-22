Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui meet Ertugrul actor in Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Celal Al on Sunday welcomed Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed, Reema and Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey.
Sharing a picture with Pakistani celebrities, Celal shared a picture of the actors enjoying their meals together.
Earlier, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui left their fans excited when they informed them of their visit to Turkey.
Reema also shared a picture with the production team of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" on her Instagram account.