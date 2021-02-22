TikTokers want Eminem to be 'cancelled'

Eminem fans have foiled a bid to "cancel" the rapper on TikTok.

His opponents failed to get him "cancelled" through a social media campaign when his supporters put a stout defence of the Detroit native on the internet.

A look at the social media posts against the 'Lose Yourself" rapper suggests his critics wanted him to be "cancelled" as they took issue with his diss tracks in which Slim Shady settled scores with his opponents.

Eminem in his recent albums took aim at Machine Gun Kelly and Snoop Dog while he also released a couple of diss tracks against Nick Cannon.

The rapper recently apologised to singer Rihanna for targeting her in lyrics that got leaked online.

"If Eminem dropped slim shady LP in 2020, he will legit be cancelled by everyone," wrote a Twitter user.

When some users wanted Eminem to be cancelled on TikTok, one of his supporters took to Twitter and wrote, "Eminem? cancelled on [TikTok]??? he can literally buy the whole platform sit down. [sic]"

YouTube videos of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, were recently flooded with comments criticizing him.