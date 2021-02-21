Minal Khan's Sunday post will get you motivated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan doesn't let the weekend stop her from working.
Taking to her Instagram, the stunner shared adorable snaps of herself enjoying a cup of coffee while being busy on a Sunday.
Despite her busy weekend, she kept it comfy and casual as she sported light wash jeans with a black t-shirt and jacket.
She finished off the look with a ponytail and a pair of black sunglasses.
She even poked fun in the caption with a before and after photos of what she looks like without and with her cup of Joe.
Even her simple look saw her receive praise from her fans.
Take a look: