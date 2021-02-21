Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘mama again’, confirms excited Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has confirmed the birth of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second baby, saying she was so excited as she became ‘masi’ (aunt) again.



Karisma took a trip down memory lane with a childhood photo of her with father and newborn sister Kareena Kapoor and confirmed the good news.

Sharing the sweet childhood photo, the Coolie No. 1 confirmed Kareena has become mother once again.

She wrote in the caption, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again!!”

Karisma further said, “And I’m a masi again so excited #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.”



Earlier, Indian media reported that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.

According to media reports, Kareena was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at around 5:00PM and delivered the baby early on Sunday.

Kareena and Saif had first turned parents in 2016, with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.