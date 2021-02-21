Mila Kunis love story with Ashton Kutcher has a filmy touch

The lovebirds - Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher - belongs to different worlds but nature has its unique ways of bringing lovers together. They also drew closer to each other in what seems to be a plot of a movie.

Mila's family left Ukraine when she was only seven, according to Biography. Settled in Los Angeles, her father got her enrolled in a kids’ acting program at the Beverly Hills Studio.

At the program, little Kunis was spotted by Susan Curtis, a talent manager. Seeing spark in her, the talent manager found acting jobs for the young girl. It is because of Susan that she got her hand on some commercials. This was her start in the glitzy world.

While, Kutcher had a background from Iowa where he grew up with his sister, twin brother, and parents, according to Biography. After school education, he studied biomechanical engineering at the University of Iowa.

During his first year at the university, he won a modelling contest. The landmark event helped him to jumpstart his modelling career. In his stint as a model, he worked for big brands including Calvin Klein and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Kutcher did not take long to enter the acting world. He got a role in the sitcom That ’70s Show. It was on the set of this show that he caught sight of Kunis as she also got a role in the show.

At the time, Kutcher was 19 with Kunis only 14. They became friends. After the show concluded, the two stars followed their separate paths, proceeding in their respective professional careers. Both of them sought romance with other people. Though they were on speaking terms, they did not consider each other as a life-partner.

So much so that Kutcher married Demi Moore.

However, the year 2012 changed the perspective for them when they saw each other at Golden Globes. The next three months saw them hanging around together. Then, they decided to move in under one roof. The decision led them to get engaged two years down the road. And, the same year, Kunis became a mother to a child.

After becoming parents to a child, the lovebirds got married on July 4, 2015.