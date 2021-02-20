Is Prince Harry still in the line of succession after leaving royal family forever?

Many questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles have now come afloat after the pair officially cut off ties with the royal family for good.



After Queen Elizabeth II took away her grandson's honourary military appointments and the couple's royal patronages on Friday, many fans wondered whether the two can still hold on to their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

Even though the couple has now bid adieu to the Firm forever, the two will keep their duke and duchess titles.

The former working royals were given the titles by Her Majesty when they exchanged vows in 2018. Hence, it would be her decision if she wants to strip them of these as well.

Moreover, their HRH titles have also been retained by them. However, it was reported by Mirror Online that they will not be using them.

Additionally, Prince Harry will remain a prince, as it is his birthright and he and his children will also stay in the line of succession.