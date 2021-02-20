close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day concert breaks TikTok record

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021

Justin Bieber once agin received huge applause from fans as  his Valentine’s Day virtual gig broke TikTok record and  gave new surge to his 2013 album, 'Journals'

The livestream concert, which took place last Sunday on (Feb, 14), marked Bieber’s first-ever performance of songs from his 2013 digital-only compilation album.

The stunning  performance attracted  around five million unique views over two broadcasts, making it the most-viewed single-artist livestream in TikTok history.

It was TikTok’s first-ever full-length single-artist live performance, which  mesmerised people the most.

The 'Yummy' singer’s TikTok followers increased by 700,000 to over 20 million after his fun-filled virtual gig.

Hailey Bieber's sweetheart's wowed fans with his amazing virtual performance, which also  caused a resurgence in the popularity of his 2013 album Journals'.

