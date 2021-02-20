Prince William and Kate Middleton to take new responsibilities?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have told the Queen they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. The new development has fuelled speculation that Prince William and Kate Middleton be the ones to take them on.

According to the official statement from Buckingham Palace, the monarch has decided to redistribute Harry and Meghan's titles amongst working members of the royal family.

It means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return their honorary military appointments and royal patronages, which will be redistributed to working members of the Royal Family.



William and Kate have reportedly sharpened their elbows in battle to win big role within the Firm. The couple , according to the experts, are confidant to take more responsibilities from the Queen.



The Cambridges have won the heart of the monarch with their charisma and confidence during their recent public appearance.

Since stepping away from the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry have settled in California and gained financial independence from the Fold after signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Meghan and Harry - who have settled in California and gained financial independence - have agreed to do a "wide-ranging" interview with US chat show host and Montecito neighbour Oprah Winfrey, in which they are expected to open up about their struggles as senior members of the Royal Family for the first time.