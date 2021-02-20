Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, seeks joint custody of kids

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, a media outlet reported on Friday.

The celebrity couple's years-long relationship has reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Kanye is also fine with the joint custody arrangement.

According to reports, the docs, filed by Laura Wasser, don't list a date of separation.

Laura is an American attorney specializing in divorce. She is the Founder and CEO of the online divorce service.

Kanye and Kim - who went public with their relationship in April 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014 - share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas before they divorced in 2004. The reality star then married Humphries in 2011 but she filed for divorce after two months. This will be Kanye West's first divorce.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are committed to co-parenting their kids. They amicably want to reach property settlement agreement.