Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, seeks joint custody of kids

Sat, Feb 20, 2021
 

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West  and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, a media outlet reported on Friday.

The celebrity couple's years-long relationship has reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

The 'Keeping Up With The  Kardashians' star  is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Kanye  is  also  fine with the joint custody arrangement.

According to reports, the docs, filed by Laura Wasser, don't list a date of separation. 

Laura  is an American attorney specializing in divorce. She is the Founder and CEO of the online divorce service.

 Kanye and  Kim  - who went public with their relationship in April 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014 -  share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas before they divorced in 2004. The reality star  then married Humphries in 2011 but she filed for divorce after two months. This will be Kanye West's first divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are committed to co-parenting their  kids.  They  amicably want to reach property settlement agreement.

