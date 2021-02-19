Experts shed light on the impact of continued ‘No Time To Die’ delays

An expert has come forward to shed light on the added financial benefits of waiting out another No Time To Die delay.



This observation was brought forward by Boxoffice Pro’s Chief Analyst Shawn Robbins. He claimed, “I tend to view the numerous delays as a possible upside for the film, and perhaps the global theatrical landscape at-large, rather than a disadvantage."

"This was already a highly anticipated film as not just a Bond movie but also Daniel Craig’s final performance in the role after a very popular, 15-year run. The film had been generating strong pre-release interest with trailer releases before its initial delay due to the pandemic last year, and it still draws attention with each release date change and marketing surge.”

“With moviegoers eager to get back out in the world after this health crisis subsides, we might see a boom in demand for the cinematic experience — particularly for iconic franchises such as James Bond. As the saying, absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Even though many have called for Bond to be replaced, Mr. Shawn doesn’t believe it will work. “There are many arguments to be made here, but I believe the bottom line is that a streaming release for No Time to Die could have several negative consequences – not just for cinemas, but for the movie’s studio partners, financial needs, and the image of the Bond property itself.”

“This is a brand that has endured the test of time and numerous economic challenges throughout its 59-year history. James Bond is a bastion of cinema, and an important symbol of pop culture that demands the unique theatrical and communal components with each film.”

“It’s a big deal when a new 007 film comes out, and streaming releases have yet to match the kind of event-ised nature commanded by and unique to theatrical blockbusters.”