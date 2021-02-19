Prince Philip's wedding ring to Queen has confidential engraving

Prince Philip gave a ring to Queen Elizabeth II, 73 years ago, on their wedding day which holds a secret engraving.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward discussed this in her book Prince Philip: Revealed and shared that the Duke of Edinburgh had something engraved inside the Queen's wedding ring.

"At least Philip didn't have the expense of a wedding ring, as the people of Wales supplied a nugget of Welsh gold from which the ring is made," the expert said.

However, it is uncertain what the engraving says as she never takes the ring off.

"She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband."