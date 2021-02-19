Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lose royal titles: read Buckingham Palace's official statement

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen has decided to redistribute Harry and Meghan's titles

Queen Elizabeth has stripped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of all their royal title and royal patronages, at the end of the 12-month Megxit review.



An official statement issued by the Buckingham Palace in this regard on Friday stated that the monarch has decided to redistribute Harry and Meghan's titles amongst working members of the royal family.

The decision came after the Sussexes told the Queen they will not be returning to the royal family and that their exit is final.

The statement issued by Buckingham Palace read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.



"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement further added.

Expressing thoughts on Meghan and Harry's definitive exit, the statement further added:

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family."

Meghan and Harry left the royal family to settle in the US for good with their son Archie in the beginning of 2020.