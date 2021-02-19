Priyanka Chopra new memoir ‘Unfinished’ transforms into New York’s best seller within a week

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Priyanka Chopra’s new memoir Unfinished has become a New York bestseller within a week and the actress is basking in the success of its glory.
The actress announced the news over on Instagram with a caption next to her video.
The caption read, “Soooo this happened...in less than a week....The New York Times Best Sellers list!! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful.”