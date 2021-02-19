close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Priyanka Chopra new memoir ‘Unfinished’ transforms into New York’s best seller within a week

Priyanka Chopra’s new memoir Unfinished has become a New York bestseller within a week and the actress is basking in the success of its glory.

The actress announced the news over on Instagram with a caption next to her video.

The caption read, “Soooo this happened...in less than a week....The New York Times Best Sellers list!! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful.”

Check it out below:


