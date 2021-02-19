Gigi Hadid shares childhood picture with Zayn Malik

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid on Wednesday shared childhood pictures of Zayn Malik and herself for her fans on social media.
The childhood picture of the star couple shared on Instagram was accompanied by their current picture without any caption.
The couple recently became parents of a baby girl after years of dating.