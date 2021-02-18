Kim Kardashian ecstatic as North West gets glammed up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West is starting to take on certain qualities of her mother.
Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared photos of her seven-year-old playing dress up with her mother.
The youngster can be seen having the time of her life as she sits in a makeup chair getting glammed up.
Kim felt like a proud mom as she expressed her excitement over little girl sharing the moment.
"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" she captioned the post.
Take a look: