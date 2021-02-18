close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian ecstatic as North West gets glammed up

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West is starting to take on certain qualities of her mother.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared photos of her seven-year-old playing dress up with her mother.

The youngster can be seen having the time of her life as she sits in a makeup chair getting glammed up.

Kim felt like a proud mom as she expressed her excitement over little girl sharing the moment.

"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" she captioned the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment