BTS's Jungkook has ARMY composes new OST composition for ‘Film Out’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS's Jungkook has just announced a brand new musical collaboration with lead vocalist Iyori Shimizu from the Back Number.
The news was announced by BTS’s Official Fanclub and according to its report, Signal is a powerful ballad featuring soulful lyrics on the reunion of long lost soul mates.
Written in collaboration with Back Number’s lead vocalist Iyori Shimizu the song promises to be a smashing success and ARMYs are already gushing over the composing debut.
To showcase their excitement fans flocked to Twitter under the hashtag PROD JK and shared a myriad of posts in celebration for his newest gig.