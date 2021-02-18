close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
BTS's Jungkook has ARMY composes new OST composition for ‘Film Out’

BTS's Jungkook has ARMY composes new OST composition for ‘Film Out’

BTS's Jungkook has just announced a brand new musical collaboration with lead vocalist Iyori Shimizu from the Back Number.

The news was announced by BTS’s Official Fanclub and according to its report, Signal is a powerful ballad featuring soulful lyrics on the reunion of long lost soul mates.

Written in collaboration with Back Number’s lead vocalist Iyori Shimizu the song promises to be a smashing success and ARMYs are already gushing over the composing debut.

To showcase their excitement fans flocked to Twitter under the hashtag PROD JK and shared a myriad of posts in celebration for his newest gig.

Check out the trailer:


