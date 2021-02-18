BTS's Jungkook has ARMY composes new OST composition for ‘Film Out’

BTS's Jungkook has just announced a brand new musical collaboration with lead vocalist Iyori Shimizu from the Back Number.

The news was announced by BTS’s Official Fanclub and according to its report, Signal is a powerful ballad featuring soulful lyrics on the reunion of long lost soul mates.

Written in collaboration with Back Number’s lead vocalist Iyori Shimizu the song promises to be a smashing success and ARMYs are already gushing over the composing debut.

To showcase their excitement fans flocked to Twitter under the hashtag PROD JK and shared a myriad of posts in celebration for his newest gig.

Check out the trailer:



