Prince Harry boiling in rage over losing royal patronages

Prince Harry's reaction to the entire fiasco is that he is not too happy

Prince Harry is furious for losing his royal patronages after Queen Elizabeth decided to put her foot down and take a final decision regarding the matter.



The Duke of Sussex is very close to being stripped of his military titles as well as his royal patronages, along with wife Meghan Markle.



As revealed by Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer, Harry's reaction to the entire fiasco is that he is not too happy.

"The Sussexes are suggesting they won’t embarrass the Queen but Oprah won’t want her big interview to be a letdown. Interesting times at the palace," Palmer wrote on Twitter.

"Harry is not happy about the Queen’s plans to strip him and Meghan of all patronages she has handed to them," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK to eventually settle in California after exiting the royal family.