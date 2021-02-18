Experts weigh in on Queen’s decision to strip Prince Harry’s royal titles: ‘It was coming’

Royal experts have finally revealed the real reason Prince Harry lost his royal patronages ahead of Oprah interview.

This observation was brought forward by royal editor Russell Myers. During his appearance on ITV Lorraine's he told listerners, "Well I think it was always coming. Reading between the lines, the Queen did say to them when they left, 'listen, you can't have one foot in and one foot out'.”

"Certainly that belies to all the jobs that you would have within the firm itself. Now Harry is going to be stripped of his honorary military titles that he so loves."

"That includes Captain-General of the Royal Marines. Meghan was made the National Theatre patron, which the Queen had held for over 45 years.”

"So I'm sure there's a lot of people within those charities and organisations that will be really sad to see them go. They really rely on those associations with the royals."