Courteney Cox wins hearts after learning to play 'Friends' theme song

Courteney Cox learnt how to play the famed sitcom's theme song in true Monica Geller style

Courteney Cox won a million hearts on the internet after she posted a video of herself taking on a new skill.



The Friends alum, learnt how to play the famed sitcom's theme song I'll Be There For You on the keyboard, in true Monica Gellar style.

In her video, Cox featured Joel Taylor playing his acoustic guitar in the background to complement well with the piano.

She went on to pose a question with the video that read: “Let me know what I should learn next below.”



It comes as no surprise that within a few hours, thousands of comments had already poured in.

People were celebrating and reminiscing the good old days of the show and lauding Cox for her brilliant performance.