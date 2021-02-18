close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Ertugrul producer's new series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah leaves fans excited

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

A new historical Uzbek-Turkish joint TV series “Mendirman Jaloliddin” on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah premiered in Uzbekistan on Sunday.

The TV series is produced by Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman.

Pakistani fans had also been eagerly waiting for the historical TV series to broadcast since Mehmet announced the project. A large number of Pakistanis were introduced to Jalaluddin by Naseem Hijazi's novel "Akhri Chatan".

Social media users in Pakistan were seen sharing Facebook links to the first episode of Mendirman Jaloliddin with Urdu subtitles.

In the first episode, Prince Jalaluddin meets Mangol emperor Genghis Khan during a diplomatic mission sent by his father Sultan Alauddin Khwarazmshah,

Latest News

More From Entertainment