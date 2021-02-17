Jstin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River' left Britney Spears heartbroken

Britney Spears was shocked when she saw her ex Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River', featuring her lookalike and implying that she had betrayed him.

Britney and Justin enjoyed quality time together as a couple of the early Noughties before their tumultuous split in 2002.

During her interview with a US TV, Britney - who was then 21-year-old - emotionally reacted to his claims insisting: "I think everyone has a side of their story, to make them feel a certain way."

She continued: "I'm not technically saying he's wrong. But I'm not technically saying he's right either."

The singer went on to say: "I was upset, I was upset for a little while. I think we were both really young.

"And it was kind of waiting to happen. I will always love him. He will always have a special place in my heart. He's such a great person."

Britney's eyes reportedly brimmed with tears as she reponded to a question about her split from Justin, saying: "Yeah, it was kind of weird. Weird. Hello. Um, oh my goodness."

