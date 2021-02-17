British fashion designer Tan France teams up with Pakistani shoe brand

Shoe company Atoms is owned by a Pakistani couple based in the US

Celebrity stylist and fashion designer Tan France has teamed up with a Pakistani shoe brand, named Atoms to release a special edition pair of sneakers.



The exciting collaboration was announced on the shoe brand's official Twitter handle, as well as the Queer Eye's star Instagram.

While France is of Pakistani origin, Atoms is owned by a Pakistani couple based in the US.

The pre-sale for the signature shoes shoes will start from February 23 and go on till March 2.

According to the company, the shoes "bring together two of style expert Tan France’s favourite things: Atoms ultra-comfortable white sneakers and stripes."

Earlier, France received a lot of backlash for wearing an Indian designer kurta to the Emmys.

This is because he did not know of any good Pakistani designers back then, France told in an interview to Hello! Pakistan.

"I got so much flack when I wore Indian designers at the Emmys [...] I don’t know any Pakistani great designers — they don’t have great social media accounts so it makes it really hard," he said.

However, the designer has now come across Atoms, owned by a couple from Okara whose story was shared by the Humans of New York.